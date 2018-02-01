The Amazing Shake competition continues at Beartooth Elementary for third year

5th graders at Beartooth Elementary School are in the middle of a competition to see who has the amazing shake.

The Amazing Shake competition allows students to show off their manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct.

This is the third year of the amazing shake with Principal Niemeyer and he says that these 8 finalists are pretty impressive.

The 8 finalists have impressed several judges in the community with their eye contact, handshake, and presence during presentations and interviews.

Principal Niemeyer said the best part of the competition for him is "just seeing the excitement on their face and obviously when we cut back not the excitement but again how do you handle that because that's a part of this process too."

The process is all about developing the soft skills most people take for granted.

Beartooth Elementary School Principle Niemeyer said these are skills the students learn in 5th grade.

This competition helps them to see how to apply them in their daily lives.

Thursday's portion of the competition was held at First Interstate Bank in downtown Billings.

First Interstate Bank Billings President, Brian Brown, said they love to participate because, "These are our future students, leaders, business people, healthcare workers, whatever it might be these are skills that they can use for their lifetime.

From 60 to 8 to the final student, Principal Niemeyer and First Interstate Bank are hoping that these are skills that the students will be able to use in the future.

All of the skills the students are judged on will help them with their future endeavors of going to college and starting careers.

Principal Niemeyer said, "It's great for them to just get out and have those experiences."

Experiences Principal Niemeyer said the students will never forget.

He is hoping The Amazing Shake will grow in the community and spread to other elementary schools and eventually have his students participate in the national Amazing Shake competition.

