Judge: US must reconsider Yellowstone bison protections

A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.

Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.

If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets. Some of those oils you have in your home may be toxic for them. Essential oils have many uses for both humans and pets. Like humans though there are many smells your pet may not like. Pharmacist, Lindsey Elmore, said, "If you are diffusing be sure that the animal has free access to leave the room." Veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Hospital, Emily Gockesmith, said it's fine to diffu...