Billings Depot announces new executive director

The Billings Depot has announced its new executive director.

According to a press release from Billings Depot, Michelle Williams will take over as executive director of the community-owned venue, replacing Jennifer Mercer effective March 1, 2018.



Michelle comes from A.D. Creative Group where, over the last 9 years, she was responsible for strategy, account management and business development for businesses across Montana and the Rocky Mountain region. Michelle will be making her debut at the Depot’s largest annual fundraiser, the Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala on Saturday, February 24.



"The Billings Depot Board of Directors is very excited to announce this appointment,” Steve Wahrlich, President of the Board said. "Michelle will bring leadership and creativity to the Depot’s programs and a deep sense of commitment to the development of the downtown corridor. She has served nonprofits in program development, fundraising and brand leadership and has a breadth of perspective and experience in event planning."



Michelle’s resume includes over 15 years of strategic planning, administration, communications and marketing experience across industries, countries and consumer segments. She’s currently serving as board member and marketing chair for local Billings nonprofit Arts Without Boundaries and has been recognized for several awards, including one of Billings 2013 Top 40 Under 40 and Outstanding Volunteer for the DFW American Marketing Association.



"This is an opportunity for me to focus all my energy into bringing to life the stories and history of the Billings Depot for everyone in Billings to share,” Williams said. "There are so many amazing people in Billings creating great change and growth for our community and I’m excited to be a part of that. I look forward to new collaborations and continuing the positive momentum Jen has created for the Depot and the development of our great Downtown."



"The board appreciates all the hard work and dedication Jennifer has brought to the Depot over the last 7 years," Wahrlich said. "She has taken the Depot from shaky ground to a place of financial and historical stability. We wish her the best and thank her for a job well done."



The Billings Depot is a 501-c3 non-profit, community owned venue that serves the city of Billings and surrounding areas by providing discounted and donated venue space for fundraisers. The Depot is most well known for being the top wedding venue in the region, and offering free wedding planning consultations for newly engaged couples.