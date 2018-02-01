Yellowstone Art Museum names new executive director

The Yellowstone Art Museum has announced its new executive director.

Brian W. Knicely of Evansville, Indiana, has accepted the position, according to a press release from YAM.

"We were pleased to make his recommendation after diligent work reviewing applications from all over the country,” Sharon Peterson, Chair of the Search Committee said.

Knicely recently served as the executive director of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science. Under his leadership, the museum earned its re-accreditation in 2017, formed the Museum Society, reinstated the popular Museum Ball, and partnered with TEDx, Evansville, and St. Vincent’s Center for Children with Autism. Knicely has also worked with the National Endowment for the Arts, serving as a grants panelist.

YAM’s Board President Kevin Stenberg said, "We are delighted that Bryan will be at the helm of our organization, complementing the fine work of our previous executive director. His background in finance and programming, teamed with his wide experience, will be an asset to the museum and its regional audience. He will be introduced to the public at the YAM’s Art Auction 50 on March 3rd and will fill his post mid-March."