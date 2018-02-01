WYDOT worker recognized for heroic actions

On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
The Billings Depot has announced its new executive director.
The Yellowstone Art Museum has announced its new executive director.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
A Cody man is recognized for heroism under dangerous conditions.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
Government biologists say elk numbers in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park are at their highest level in more than a decade.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.
A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.
A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
