Head-on collision sends one person to the hospital

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles. KULR-8 spoke with Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Kirk Robbins who said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 312 and was trying to stop to turn into their residence on the south side of the highway.

A black Subaru Forester was behind the vehicle and did not slow down in time and swerved to the left to miss the vehicle that was attempting to turn into the driveway.

Another vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country van, was heading westbound when it T-boned the black Subaru, hitting the passenger side. The passenger in the black Subaru is a male and received a cut above his right eye. He was taken to the hospital.

There were four children and one woman in the minivan and they're believed to have minor injuries.

An investigation is underway and it's not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

On the way to the crash site, KULR-8 noticed the roads were very slick with black ice on the main roads. On the way from the crash site, two minor crashes had occurred near the major crash site and the weather conditions began to get worse.

