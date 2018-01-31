Montana man to plead guilty to illegal gun export scheme - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana man to plead guilty to illegal gun export scheme

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.
  
Thirty-seven-year-old Eric Daniel Doyle eluded authorities for more than two years prior to his November apprehension by U.S. marshals in the Mexican state of Sonora.
  
Authorities alleged he used the internet to find buyers for handguns and magazines in countries with strict weapons laws including Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Sweden. The weapons were shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
  
Under a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Doyle will plead guilty to illegal exports and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges would be dropped under the agreement, which needs approval from U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Day 3: Woman who helped end human trafficking operation testifies in court

    Day 3: Woman who helped end human trafficking operation testifies in court

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 11:22 PM EST2018-02-01 04:22:36 GMT
    Terrance EdwardsTerrance Edwards

    The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.

    The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.

  • Montana man to plead guilty to illegal gun export scheme

    Montana man to plead guilty to illegal gun export scheme

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-01 03:54:12 GMT

    A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.

    A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.

  • Essential oils and your pet: are they toxic?

    Essential oils and your pet: are they toxic?

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-01 02:05:33 GMT
    If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets. Some of those oils you have in your home may be toxic for them. Essential oils have many uses for both humans and pets. Like humans though there are many smells your pet may not like. Pharmacist, Lindsey Elmore, said, "If you are diffusing be sure that the animal has free access to leave the room." Veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Hospital, Emily Gockesmith, said it's fine to diffu...
    If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets. Some of those oils you have in your home may be toxic for them. Essential oils have many uses for both humans and pets. Like humans though there are many smells your pet may not like. Pharmacist, Lindsey Elmore, said, "If you are diffusing be sure that the animal has free access to leave the room." Veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Hospital, Emily Gockesmith, said it's fine to diffu...
    •   

  • Most Popular