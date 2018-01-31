Essential oils and your pet: are they toxic?

If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets.

Some of those oils you have in your home may be toxic for them.

Essential oils have many uses for both humans and pets.

Like humans though there are many smells your pet may not like.

Pharmacist, Lindsey Elmore, said, "If you are diffusing be sure that the animal has free access to leave the room."

Veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Hospital, Emily Gockesmith, said it's fine to diffuse essential oils but recommends not putting them directly on your pet's skin without consulting your vet.

Gockesmith said, "There's a lot of differences and it's hard to know what could be safe or what could be toxic."

Essential oils have become very popular across the United States posing a quality issue when using oils on pets.

Elmore said, "Quality really matters."

While quality is important Dr. Gockesmith said cats and birds are more sensitive to oils in the room.

Gockesmith said cats are missing a key enzyme in their liver that breaks down the phenols in the oils.

Gockesmith also said to make sure your diffuser isn't on a low surface but placed on a high surface out of reach of your pets.

She also said essential oils toxicity occurs mostly when pets ingest the oils but it can also happen if there is too much in the air.

Holistic expert, Mollie Vacco, said if you're using oils near pets there are some things to be on the lookout for.

She said, "If the skin bubbles or blisters or something comes up like that you want to reassess."

