Billings police ask for public's help identifying graffiti witne - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings police ask for public's help identifying graffiti witness

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Photo from Home Deport surveillance footage Photo from Home Deport surveillance footage
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Last week unknown suspects spray painted graffiti at Lewis & Clark Middle School, Senior High, and multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave. The graffiti included swastikas, profanity, and male genitalia.

Officers investigating the incidents are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a witness who may have information regarding the graffiti incidents. The photo was obtained from video surveillance at Home Depot.

Related story: Swastikas, 666 found spray painted across Billings

If anyone knows the identity of the witness in the photo they are asked to call or text School Resource Officer George Zorzakis at 406-670-2757.   

  • LocalMore>>

  • Head-on collision sends one person to the hospital

    Head-on collision sends one person to the hospital

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-01 05:53:40 GMT

    A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.

    A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.

  • Day 3: Woman who helped end human trafficking operation testifies in court

    Day 3: Woman who helped end human trafficking operation testifies in court

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 11:22 PM EST2018-02-01 04:22:36 GMT
    Terrance EdwardsTerrance Edwards

    The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.

    The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.

  • Essential oils and your pet: are they toxic?

    Essential oils and your pet: are they toxic?

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-01 02:05:33 GMT
    If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets. Some of those oils you have in your home may be toxic for them. Essential oils have many uses for both humans and pets. Like humans though there are many smells your pet may not like. Pharmacist, Lindsey Elmore, said, "If you are diffusing be sure that the animal has free access to leave the room." Veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Hospital, Emily Gockesmith, said it's fine to diffu...
    If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets. Some of those oils you have in your home may be toxic for them. Essential oils have many uses for both humans and pets. Like humans though there are many smells your pet may not like. Pharmacist, Lindsey Elmore, said, "If you are diffusing be sure that the animal has free access to leave the room." Veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Hospital, Emily Gockesmith, said it's fine to diffu...
    •   

  • Most Popular