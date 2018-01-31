Billings police ask for public's help identifying graffiti witness

A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.
The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.
The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.
A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.
A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.