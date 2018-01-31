Wyoming school district seeks expulsions for hazing on bus

A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
Government biologists say elk numbers in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park are at their highest level in more than a decade.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.
A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.
A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy.
The National Park Service says it found some of the 52 bison that escaped from holding pens in Yellowstone National Park after someone cut the fence.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
