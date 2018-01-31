Hardin teacher arrested after a Glock 27 found in classroom

A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.

On Friday, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer received information a student at HHS had a gun inside the building.

The SRO and administrative staff escorted the student off school property, but a gun was never found.

The following day, BHCSO was dispatched to Hardin High School again for a report of found property. When deputies arrived, they were shown a Glock 27 handgun that was apparently found in one of the classrooms of the high school.

The sheriff's office said Nora Bettina Block has been arrested on several felony charges and a warrant has been issued for another suspect.

The charges Block is facing are possessing a firearm on school property, felony tampering with evidence, and felony obstructing justice.

Undersheriff Michael Fuss said no one was injured or harmed during the incident.