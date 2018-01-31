Hardin schools closed as investigators search for student

Hardin Schools are Closed as the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office searches for student who may be a possible threat.
A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
A new ranking from Architectural Digest lists what the publication deems the most beautiful coffee shop in each U.S. state.
The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Helena.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.
Mammoth – Yellowstone National Park now sells digital passes online.
The Yellowstone Art Museum has announced its new executive director.
