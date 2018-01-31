Hardin schools closed as investigators search for student

Hardin Schools are closed Friday as the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate following a report of a gun found on campus last week.

In a Facebook post the school system says:

Due to new information about the student at-large, we will be canceling all Hardin District Schools tomorrow for the safety of our students and staff. We ask that students remain home and safe. The basketball games versus Shepherd are canceled for Friday night. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience with this situation.

Superintendent Dennis Gerke confirms the student is a 17-year-old Junior at Hardin High School. The student is identified as Uttekaat Isaiah Jade Birdinground.

In a statement, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office writes:

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help in the apprehension of a fugitive at large. If anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Uttekaat Isaiah Jade Birdinground please call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at 406-665-9780 or 911 immediately. DO NOT APPROACH THIS INDIVIDUAL

KULR-8 is continuing to work to gather additional information.

A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.

On Friday, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer received information a student at HHS had a gun inside the building.

The SRO and administrative staff escorted the student off school property, but a gun was never found.

The following day, BHCSO was dispatched to Hardin High School again for a report of found property. When deputies arrived, they were shown a Glock 27 handgun that was apparently found in one of the classrooms of the high school.

The sheriff's office said Nora Bettina Block has been arrested on several felony charges and a warrant has been issued for another suspect.

The charges Block is facing are possessing a firearm on school property, felony tampering with evidence, and felony obstructing justice.

Undersheriff Michael Fuss said no one was injured or harmed during the incident.