Survey shows Yellowstone elk herd at highest level since '05

A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.
Government biologists say elk numbers in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park are at their highest level in more than a decade.
Our own Jackie Coffin interviewed Sen. Steve Daines over the phone while he was on board the train that crashed into a garbage truck in West Virginia. "I was sitting in my seat on the Amtrak train, I had a Diet Coke I was sipping, I had my tray table down, and suddenly there was a loud bang, and my Diet Coke went flying into the aisle," Daines said.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.
A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.
A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy.
The National Park Service says it found some of the 52 bison that escaped from holding pens in Yellowstone National Park after someone cut the fence.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
