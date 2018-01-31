Police: Billings man injured after attempting to stop vehicle theft; suspect arrested

Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 2004 red GMC pickup was running with the keys in it behind a business when a man entered the vehicle and drove away.

At 10:19 a.m., the victims, a 46-year-old Billings man and his girlfriend, called 911 and began searching the area. Police say the victims located the vehicle and began chasing it.

During the chase, the owner of the vehicle managed to climb into the bed of his stolen pickup before the suspect sped away. The suspect continued to drive with the owner in the back of the truck. According to police, the owner kicked at the rear window, causing it to break. The suspect then jumped out of the driver's seat while the vehicle was in motion and rolled across the road before getting up and running from the scene.

The still-moving vehicle hit a light pole on 13th Street W, south of Avenue C, while the owner was still in the bed of the truck. Upon impact, police say the owner hit the back of the cab and was nearly ejected from the bed of the pickup.

Police located the suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B, as he was still running from the scene. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Rusty Castro. Castro was taken into custody and is facing one count of auto theft and one count of criminal endangerment. Both are felonies.

The vehicle owner was taken to the Billings Clinic where he was treated for broken ribs, a collapsed lung, lacerations to his face and several broken teeth.