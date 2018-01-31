SC GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of House Oversight Committee will not seek re-election

Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina announced on Twitter Wednesday he will not seek re-election.
Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines were among dozens of GOP lawmakers riding a chartered train to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The train struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.
Most people who have been in the workforce know what it feels like to be stressed out by their job.
Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died.
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.
A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
