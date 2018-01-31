Local delegates react to State of the Union Address

We are still in flu season and the number of reported cases of influenza in Yellowstone County continue to rise.
We are still in flu season and the number of reported cases of influenza in Yellowstone County continue to rise.
It was President Trump's first State of the Union Address Tuesday night. His speech covered many topics and issues in America such as immigration, tax reform, nuclear missiles, North korea, terrorists, and much more.
It was President Trump's first State of the Union Address Tuesday night. His speech covered many topics and issues in America such as immigration, tax reform, nuclear missiles, North korea, terrorists, and much more.
Day 2: Human Trafficking Trial - "Edwards spit in my mouth"
Day 2: Human Trafficking Trial - "Edwards spit in my mouth"
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
Day 2: Human Trafficking Trial - "Edwards spit in my mouth"
Day 2: Human Trafficking Trial - "Edwards spit in my mouth"
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
A man accused of deliberate homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, acknowledging he delayed calling for help when the baby was in distress.
A man accused of deliberate homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, acknowledging he delayed calling for help when the baby was in distress.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.