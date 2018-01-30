Montana man, 23, pleads guilty to negligence in baby's death

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man accused of deliberate homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, acknowledging he delayed calling for help when the baby was in distress.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that 23-year-old Branden Moss' plea comes about a week before he had been scheduled to go to trial.



Moss pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2015 death of Sethryen Wollschlager. Moss told investigators he had been trying to burp Sethryen because he was crying when the baby stiffened up and passed out. Moss acknowledged that he should have called 911 after Sethryen passed out.



Both the prosecution and Moss' defense team are recommending Moss be sentenced to a completely suspended 15-year sentence to the Montana Department of Corrections.



