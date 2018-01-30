Advocacy groups want nurse practitioners to perform abortions

Two advocacy groups that support abortion rights are challenging the constitutionality of a Montana law that allows only physicians and physician assistants to perform abortions.
Two advocacy groups that support abortion rights are challenging the constitutionality of a Montana law that allows only physicians and physician assistants to perform abortions.
The Public Service Commission has reduced NorthWestern Energy's electrical rates by about $3.5 million for residential and business customers.
The Public Service Commission has reduced NorthWestern Energy's electrical rates by about $3.5 million for residential and business customers.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
Authorities have identified William "Billy" Dale Newhoff as the active fugitive. If you have any information on this subject please contact 911. DO NOT APPROACH---CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
Authorities have identified William "Billy" Dale Newhoff as the active fugitive. If you have any information on this subject please contact 911. DO NOT APPROACH---CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.