Advocacy groups want nurse practitioners to perform abortions

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two advocacy groups that support abortion rights are challenging the constitutionality of a Montana law that allows only physicians and physician assistants to perform abortions.
  
The Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed the lawsuit Tuesday, arguing that certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives engage in patient care that is comparable to or more complex and carries more risk than abortion in the first and early second trimester.
  
The lawsuit notes that in the late 1990s, the Montana Supreme Court ruled the state constitution included the right to obtain a pre-viability abortion from a qualified health provider of one's choosing. That allowed physician assistants to perform abortions.
  
Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Productive Rights, said the law restricts abortion access while serving no valid medical purpose.

