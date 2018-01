PSC reduces NorthWestern Energy rates by $3.5M

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Public Service Commission has reduced NorthWestern Energy's electrical rates by about $3.5 million for residential and business customers.



The commission found those customers paid an unfair share of the utility's property taxes in 2017. Commissioner Travis Kavulla of Great Falls said Tuesday that under the new calculations, NorthWestern's taxes will be passed on to customers based on their actual use of the electric transmission system.



With that change and others affecting the allocation of taxes, the typical residential customer will see a 14 cent reduction in their monthly electrical bills this year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)