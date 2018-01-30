Glee actor dies following child porn guilty plea

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.

The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.

A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.

Most people who have been in the workforce know what it feels like to be stressed out by their job.

Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died.

A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...

HomePod, the smart speaker from Apple, will be hitting the market as a competitor to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. The speaker will be available to order this Friday on the Apple website and hit store shelves on February 9th. HomePod features the "Siri" smart assistant for voice-activated tasks such as playing music or controlling home accessories. The device will sell for $349 and be available in "white" and "space gray."