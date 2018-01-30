Glee actor dies following child porn guilty plea

The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.
The Montana Department of Labor Industry granted Colstrip $4.6 million to Montana to help retrain coal workers who will be out of a job as soon as two of four power plants close in 2022. But community members are worried if that money is being used properly.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.
Most people who have been in the workforce know what it feels like to be stressed out by their job.
Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died.
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
