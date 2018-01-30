Senate set to pass bill in response to sports doctor scandal - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Senate set to pass bill in response to sports doctor scandal

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the bill's main sponsor, said at a press conference that the bill could pass the Senate by voice vote later Tuesday. The measure would then be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. The House overwhelmingly approved the legislation on Monday.

Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls over 25 years. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and for USA Gymnastics, the governing body that also trains Olympians.

Former gymnast Jeanette Antolin, who was a member of the U.S. national team in the late 1990s when she went to Nassar for treatment, said the legislation is an important step forward. But Antolin said the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State all need to be investigated thoroughly to determine how "such heinous crimes were allowed to go under the radar" for so long.

"Time's up," Antolin said, a nod toward the movement against sexual abuse and harassment. "Every minute that goes by with unanswered questions, more innocent children can be harmed."

A patchwork of state laws on reporting suspected sex abuse made it necessary to enact a uniform national standard that would apply to amateur sports groups such as USA Gymnastics as well as to other sports organizations that participate in interstate and international travel, according to the bill's backers. The failure to report a sexual abuse allegation could lead to up to one year in prison.

The legislation also extends the statute of limitations for victims to sue alleged perpetrators, recognizing that children sometimes don't realize they were abused until years later. The statute of limitations was extended to age 28 or up to 10 years after the reasonable discovery of the violation, whichever is later.

The legislation requires the governing bodies for amateur athletes to put in place "reasonable procedures" to limit one-on-one interactions between minors and adults, except in emergencies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Senate set to pass bill in response to sports doctor scandal

    Senate set to pass bill in response to sports doctor scandal

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-01-30 18:38:29 GMT

    The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement. 

    The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement. 

  • Semi truck V. Car fatal crash

    Semi truck V. Car fatal crash

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-01-30 04:25:14 GMT

    Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90. 

    Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90. 

  • Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-30 02:49:39 GMT
    Terrance Tyrell EdwardsTerrance Tyrell Edwards

    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Senate set to pass bill in response to sports doctor scandal

    Senate set to pass bill in response to sports doctor scandal

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-01-30 18:38:29 GMT

    The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement. 

    The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement. 

  • Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana

    Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-30 02:50:20 GMT

    A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

    A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

  • OK, now imagine net neutrality is a flame grilled Whopper

    OK, now imagine net neutrality is a flame grilled Whopper

    Monday, January 29 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-01-29 21:10:57 GMT

    Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.

    Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Semi truck V. Car fatal crash

    Semi truck V. Car fatal crash

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-01-30 04:25:14 GMT

    Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90. 

    Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90. 

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:42 PM EST2018-01-29 20:42:11 GMT

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

  • Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana

    Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-30 02:50:20 GMT

    A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

    A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-30 03:39:53 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-30 02:49:39 GMT
    Terrance Tyrell EdwardsTerrance Tyrell Edwards

    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

  • 20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    Wednesday, May 18 2016 10:50 AM EDT2016-05-18 14:50:56 GMT

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

  • OK, now imagine net neutrality is a flame grilled Whopper

    OK, now imagine net neutrality is a flame grilled Whopper

    Monday, January 29 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-01-29 21:10:57 GMT

    Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.

    Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.