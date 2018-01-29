Billings' Austin Cardwell Takes Bronze at X Games

On Sunday night the X Games came to a close in Aspen, Colorado, but not before Billings native Austin Cardwell took home the bronze medal in the game's first snow hillclimb.

The climb was the final event of the four day games. Cardwell came in as the favorite after taking the 2017 Great American Hill Climb championship, and after a great start out of the gates, left no doubt as to who would take the third place race to bring home a medal. Austin now is preparing for the season ahead, but is still enjoying his experience in Aspen.

"It's pretty awesome," said Cardwell. "I mean ever since being a kid I've always thought about being in the X Games, but I never thought it would be the winter X Games. But I'll take any chance I can get. Bringing home a bronze medal, I mean, it's an X Games medal, and I'm just super pumped and proud to be there."