Billings' Austin Cardwell Takes Bronze at X Games

In the first ever X Games snow hillclimb, Austin Cardwell made Billings proud.
Bareback rider Jessy Davis focused on winning the average at this weekend's Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls.
Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.
Martinez, who is about to begin his third year as hitting coach for the only team he played for in his 18-year career, was named on 70.4 percent of the 422 ballots cast by Baseball Writers' Association of America voters.
Sabonis is the Pacers' leading rebounder this season at 8.4 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.3 points per game.
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.
Brown replaces Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who is unable to play in the Pro Bowl because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.
The start time for the Seahawks’ Week 6 game in London was also announced, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. (10 a.m. PT) on October 14 at the new home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.
Smith was originally selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft before earning the team’s 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.
In just 15 games, Kupp set a franchise rookie record with 62 receptions, also racking up 869 yards and five touchdowns
