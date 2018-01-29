Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/29 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/29

Number 8: Skyview's Tyler Kinghorn knocks down the game winning free throw with one second to go versus West.

Number 7: Montana's Karl Nicholas, Billings Central's Olivia Moten-Schell, and Skyview's Zach Schacht get big time blocks.

Number 6: Power's Shaun Cunnington knocks down the three with the foul for a four point play.

Number 5: Skyview's Zach Schacht gets the and-1 dunk versus West.

Number 4: Billings Bulls' Brandon Dringman gets the game winning goal versus Bozeman as a part of a four game sweep for the Bulls.

Number 3: Skyview's Tyler Kinghorn gets a steal and takes it all the way back for the two handed dunk.

Number 2: Austin Cardwell takes bronze in the first ever snow hillclimb at the X Games.

Number 1: Reed Point-Rapelje's John Schladweiler heaves up the 3/4 court shot at the end of the half versus Bridger.

