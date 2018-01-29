Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/29

Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.