Billings man identified as victim killed in head-on collision with semi-truck

The man killed in Monday's crash is identified as 33-year-old Douglas Dewietz, Jr. of Billings.

According to Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner, Deputy Richard Hoffman, Dewietz, Jr. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Monday night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and car collided head-on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.

The semi was driving westbound on South Frontage when it struck a black Sedan head on.

Troopers on scene say they believe the driver of the Sedan was driving in the wrong lane.

After colliding, the semi crossed over the ditch and into the eastbound lane on the Interstate near the Zoo Drive exit.

The driver of the Sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck did not suffer any injuries.

Troopers say it's too early in the investigation to tell if drugs or alcohol were suspected factors.

As of right now, the accident remains under investigation.