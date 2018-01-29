Day 4: Expert Testimonies Use Forensic Technology to Track Terrance Edwards Phone

On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
The Billings Depot has announced its new executive director.
The Yellowstone Art Museum has announced its new executive director.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."
A Montana man who fled to Mexico after authorities began investigating him for illegal gun exports has agreed to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.
A man is sent to the hospital after a head-on car collision in Huntley Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Highway 312 in Huntley and involved three vehicles.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
A Hardin High School teacher is arrested after a handgun was found in a classroom.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
Police responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 1900 block of Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.
