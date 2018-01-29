Day 3: Woman who helped end human trafficking operation testifies in court

DAY 3 - The woman, who helped end a human trafficking operation with a phone call, took the stand in federal court Wednesday.

This was the person who said she met Terrance Edwards in Missoula and was then taken to Salt Lake City to perform sex acts before being brought back to Billings.

Four witnesses took the stand before lunch – three were victims and the other was 28-year-old Anthony Brazington. Brazington testified he met Edwards while in jail in 2010. Brazington was jailed and convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit prostitution. He stated that he and Edwards reconnected in 2016.

During a time when the men were together, Brazington testified one of his call girls phoned from Washington asking for help. Brazington said Edwards offered him money to convince the underage girl to go with Edwards.

The star witness of the day was the woman recovered from the Rodeway Inn in Billings on September 21, 2016. We will identify her as Victim 7.

Victim 7 was solemn as she testified how she met Edwards on meetme.com. She said she and Edwards traveled from Missoula to Billings to Salt Lake City. She explained how she felt she was a robot under Edwards' control; she said she engaged in sex acts on six to eight dates the first night.

Victim 7 testified Edwards physically assaulted her when he caught her looking at another man.

Once she and Edwards left Salt Lake City, they traveled to Washington to pick up the young girl who had called Brazington for help. All three then returned to Billings.

Victim 7 said while she was staying at the Rodeway Inn, Edwards left to travel to North Dakota to pick up more girls. She said after Edwards left, the girl from Washington left the hotel on her own.

Victim 7 says that's when she used the phone Edwards left behind to call a friend for help. Police arrived at Rodeway Inn a short time later.

Following her testimony, prosecutors played back voicemail messages left on the phone by Edwards after he discovered she had left the hotel. In the messages, Edwards sounded concerned for her safety and told her "they weren't through yet."

Following Victim 7's testimony, two of her friends were called to the stand.

The first witness, a 27-year-old woman, tearfully described the drastic change Victim 7 underwent after coming home. She stated Victim 7 started doing drugs and eventually "lost everything including her daughter." The witness stated Victim 7 had a 2-year-old daughter and signed her daughter's parental rights to her parents.

The second witness, a 27-year-old man, stated the victim dropped off her baby to stay with him while the victim said she was going to North Dakota. Victim 7 told him she was going there for job training. He finally contacted police after the victim phoned him for help several days later.

DAY 2 - It was an emotional day of testimony as jurors learned more about three women forced into selling their bodies for money.

Victim 2 is a 23-year-old female from Missoula.

She first met Edwards at a gas station back in April of 2016.

She testified that Edwards asked her about different ways she made money

Eventually, that conversation led to an ad being posted on backpage.com.

Victim 2 says she went on her first date at a bar called the Pressbox in Missoula.

She detailed how she had a drink with the caller and they went back to his place where she gave him a massage. There was no sexual activity. The evening ended with victim 2 receiving $150.

Victim 2 then went on her second date that evening. That date went differently with victim 2 testifying that she engaged in sexual activity with the caller.

Victim 2 says she gave all of her earnings from those dates to Edwards.

Victim 2 explained that Edwards monitored her calls to weed out people who sounded suspicious.

Victim 2 also detailed physical and emotional abuse she suffered from Edwards. In one incident she says Edwards spit in her mouth and made her swallow his spit. This was an act to show Edwards that she was loyal to him.

Victim 2 also stated that Edwards bit her and hit her in the face when she looked at other men an act he called "reckless eyeballing".

Victim 3 detailed her experience with alcohol abuse, crediting how Edward's helped her sober up.

Victim 4 recalled her experience of how Edwards took her to Billings. She said she was under the impression they were in Billings to sell drugs.

Victim 4 said she engaged in more than 10 commercial sex acts while in Billings.

During recess, KULR-8 spoke with Victim 1. She says this ordeal is a hard burden for her to carry, she refuses to speak to anybody about her ordeal in fear her name and story will get out.

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning.

DAY 1 - Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

Two people are being tried together; the co-defendants are Terrance Edwards and Francine Granados. Granados is also technically a victim in this case.

There are twelve jurors and one alternate making up this jury – ten women and three men. The case is expected to last up to 8 days.

After jury selection, opening statements from federal prosecutors detailed witness testimony of how Edwards allegedly coaxed women into posing for explicit photos and then used those photos to solicit sex through backpage.com and eroticmugshots.com. Prosecutors said they will also explain how Edwards allegedly recruited three teenage girls in North Dakota and transported them back to Billings.

The defense argued there is a "critical distinction" between escort services and sex services. They claim Edwards was only involved in escort services, which is lawful and doesn't involve sexual activity.

Prosecutors called a 26-year-old woman from Missoula as their first witness. The woman, who we will identify as Victim 1, testified she first met Terrence Edwards back in 2010. She said a week after they met, he proposed the idea of commercial sex to her.

Victim 1 said after his arrest, he ordered her to reach out to certain people on Facebook. She said she obtained Edwards' Facebook password from co-defendant Francine Granados. According to her testimony, she was instructed by Edwards to contact two other witnesses and tell them to get in touch with Edwards' attorney.

The co-defendant in this case, Francine Granados, faces just one charge. Granados is accused of intimidation and threatening one of the victims to keep that person from testifying.

Testimony starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning. Make sure to stay with KULR-8 as we follow this case.