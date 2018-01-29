Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

Just before 6 Monday Night, Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Emergency Crews responded to reports of a crash. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a semi truck and car collided head on, on South Frontage road near the Zoo Drive exit on Interstate 90.
Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.
The Montana Department of Labor Industry granted Colstrip $4.6 million to Montana to help retrain coal workers who will be out of a job as soon as two of four power plants close in 2022. But community members are worried if that money is being used properly.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am.
Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.
Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
