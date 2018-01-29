Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

DAY 1 - Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

Two people are being tried together; the co-defendants are Terrance Edwards and Francine Granados. Granados is also technically a victim in this case.

There are twelve jurors and one alternate making up this jury – ten women and three men. The case is expected to last up to 8 days.

After jury selection, opening statements from federal prosecutors detailed witness testimony of how Edwards allegedly coaxed women into posing for explicit photos and then used those photos to solicit sex through backpage.com and eroticmugshots.com. Prosecutors said they will also explain how Edwards allegedly recruited three teenage girls in North Dakota and transported them back to Billings.

The defense argued there is a "critical distinction" between escort services and sex services. They claim Edwards was only involved in escort services, which is lawful and doesn't involve sexual activity.

Prosecutors called a 26-year-old woman from Missoula as their first witness. The woman, who we will identify as Victim 1, testified she first met Terrence Edwards back in 2010. She said a week after they met, he proposed the idea of commercial sex to her.

Victim 1 said after his arrest, he ordered her to reach out to certain people on Facebook. She said she obtained Edwards' Facebook password from co-defendant Francine Granados. According to her testimony, she was instructed by Edwards to contact two other witnesses and tell them to get in touch with Edwards' attorney.

The co-defendant in this case, Francine Granados, faces just one charge. Granados is accused of intimidation and threatening one of the victims to keep that person from testifying.

Testimony starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning. Make sure to stay with KULR-8 as we follow this case.