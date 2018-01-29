Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

According to court documents, the victim told police she was sleeping on a couch at a West End home when she awoke to Tyrelle Peterson pulling her pants down and forcibly raping her. The victim was reportedly able to get free from Peterson after he "went limp and laid on her in a deadweight fashion."

Court documents show Peterson told police he blacked out from being drunk. He denied raping the victim because he said he is Mormon and pre-marital sexual relations are against his religion.