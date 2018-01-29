Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Tyrelle Peterson; Courtesy: YCDF Tyrelle Peterson; Courtesy: YCDF
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

According to court documents, the victim told police she was sleeping on a couch at a West End home when she awoke to Tyrelle Peterson pulling her pants down and forcibly raping her. The victim was reportedly able to get free from Peterson after he "went limp and laid on her in a deadweight fashion."

Court documents show Peterson told police he blacked out from being drunk. He denied raping the victim because he said he is Mormon and pre-marital sexual relations are against his religion. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Monday, January 29 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-01-29 21:07:07 GMT
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for...
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

  • Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:42 PM EST2018-01-29 20:42:11 GMT

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    •   

  • Most Popular