One man dead in Circle crash

One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle.

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am.

The man was driving southbound on highway 252 northwest of Circle when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The man slid off the road, overturned in a ditch, and was ejected.

Highway Patrol said the man was driving a GMC Sierra Flatbed Pickup, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors.