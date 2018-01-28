One man dead in Circle crash - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

One man dead in Circle crash

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect

One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle.

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am.

The man was driving southbound on highway 252 northwest of Circle when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The man slid off the road, overturned in a ditch, and was ejected.

Highway Patrol said the man was driving a GMC Sierra Flatbed Pickup, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-01-29 06:26:21 GMT
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for...
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

  • One man dead in Circle crash

    One man dead in Circle crash

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-01-29 04:19:06 GMT

    One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am. 

    One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am. 

  • Not In Our Town holds unity ceremony amidst recent hate speech

    Not In Our Town holds unity ceremony amidst recent hate speech

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-01-29 02:44:17 GMT

    Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings. 

    Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-01-29 06:26:21 GMT
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for...
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

  • One man dead in Circle crash

    One man dead in Circle crash

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-01-29 04:19:06 GMT

    One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am. 

    One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am. 

  • Not In Our Town holds unity ceremony amidst recent hate speech

    Not In Our Town holds unity ceremony amidst recent hate speech

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-01-29 02:44:17 GMT

    Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings. 

    Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings. 

    •   

  • Most Popular