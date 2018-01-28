One man dead in Circle crash

One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am.
Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings.
In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, Big Sky Optimist Club is hosting a vintage sale this weekend.
It was busy night for Billings Police, Friday, as they responded to separate robbery incidents just minutes apart.
Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
The weather may have warmed up a bit this past week, but it's still winter.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
