Eastern Montana Basketball Scores and Highlights 1/27 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Eastern Montana Basketball Scores and Highlights 1/27

Posted: Updated:

  BOYS BASKETBALL        
Anaconda 80, Thompson Falls 75
  
Bridger 73, Harlowton 65
  
Browning 79, Libby 60
  
Choteau 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 45
  
Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 65
  
Columbia Falls 56, Ronan 48, OT
  
Columbus 57, Big Timber 55
  
Conrad 44, Fort Benton 41
  
Fairview 58, Savage 42
  
Fromberg 59, Roberts 57
  
Great Falls 55, Butte 34
  
Hamilton 60, Butte Central 53
  
Hardin 66, Sidney 63, OT
  
Havre 43, Malta 33
  
Lame Deer 64, Baker 56
  
Laurel 62, Billings Senior 53
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 73, Miles City 45
  
Livingston 52, Dillon 45
  
Manhattan 50, Townsend 34
  
Manhattan Christian 70, White Sulphur Springs 21
  
Melstone 84, Jordan 39
  
Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Flathead 42
  
Missoula Sentinel 72, Helena Capital 52
  
Mon-Dak 78, Bainville 69
  
North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 47
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 60, Custer-Hysham 31
  
Richey-Lambert 67, Circle 36
  
Rocky Boy 80, Harlem 54
  
Shelby 50, Cut Bank 44
  
Shepherd 63, Forsyth 60, 2OT
  
St. Ignatius 54, Eureka 37
  
Three Forks 70, Whitehall 63
  
Turner 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 43
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Augusta 44, Sunburst 41
  
Bainville 46, Mon-Dak 29
  
Belt 55, Fairfield 27
  
Bigfork 58, Missoula Loyola 54
  
Billings Senior 56, Laurel 44
  
Billings West 53, Billings Central 35
  
Browning 59, Libby 52
  
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36, Turner 29
  
Clark Fork 79, Lincoln 26
  
Colstrip 61, Lodge Grass 35
  
Columbia Falls 68, Ronan 41
  
Columbus 43, Big Timber 38
  
Drummond 45, Phillipsburg 40
  
Ennis 65, Sheridan 8
  
Florence 64, Stevensville 37
  
Forsyth 42, Shepherd 31
  
Fort Benton 55, Conrad 34
  
Frenchtown 52, Corvallis 41
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 51, Culbertson 26
  
Glendive 53, Glasgow 44
  
Great Falls 42, Butte 31
  
Hamilton 46, Butte Central 41
  
Hardin 64, Sidney 19
  
Harlem 69, Rocky Boy 55
  
Harlowton 29, Bridger 20
  
Havre 47, Malta 23
  
Huntley Project 52, Red Lodge 43
  
Livingston 45, Dillon 34
  
Manhattan Christian 49, White Sulphur Springs 47
  
Melstone 50, Jordan 47
  
Miles City 48, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
  
Missoula Sentinel 51, Helena Capital 32
  
Plentywood 60, Brockton 17
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 43, Custer-Hysham 35
  
Roy-Winifred 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50
  
Savage 52, Fairview 43
  
Seeley-Swan 48, Plains 42
  
Three Forks 74, Whitehall 31
  
Townsend 62, Manhattan 25
  
Wibaux 38, Terry 22
  
Winnett-Grass Range 68, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 30
 