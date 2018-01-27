Boys & Girls club vintage sale

In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, Big Sky Optimist Club is hosting a vintage sale this weekend.

The two day flea market features a variety of collectable antiques as well as handcrafted items.

From furniture, homemade food and jewelry, funds from the sale will go towards providing new appliances used by the club.

The proceeds also go toward supplies and more importantly, education.

"With the money from all of this, this time the teens go and take a certain amount and go on a college tour. one year they took them to Spokane, the areas around there," said Evelyn Chat wood, Event Chairman. "One year they took them to Missourian and Bozeman. They've taken them to Colorado and so the kids can kind of see what colleges are all about and decide what kind of college they want to go to."

Tomorrow is the last day for the sale.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. at 505 Orchard lane.

Admission is free.