Billings Police searching for suspects in separate robberies

It was busy night for Billings Police, Friday, as they responded to separate robbery incidents just minutes apart.

The first report involved two men taking a 94 Honda Accord at gunpoint.

Lt. Mayo tells KULR-8 that the incident happened at 11:44 PM at the corner of 11th Ave S. and South 29th Street.

Mayo says that one round from the gun was fired during the incident, but that no one was hurt.

The men are described as males in their early 20s. One appeared to be Hispanic or Native American standing 5'11" and is skinny. The other suspect is only described as white.

The second robbery occurred at the 24th Street Station Casino on the 800 block of 24th Street West at 11:56 PM.

Lt. Mayo says that the suspect used a gun during the robbery. He then left through a back door with an undisclosed amount of money.

Noone was hurt during this incident.

The suspect, in this case, is identified as a tall male wearing glasses. He has a medium to heavy build.

If you have information on either of these incidents you can contact Billings Police on their nin-emergency number (406) 657-8200.