Eastern Montana High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Augusta 68, Simms 48
Bainville 57, Lustre Christian 55
Belgrade 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
Belt 53, Roy-Winifred 52
Big Timber 57, Whitehall 48
Billings Skyview 48, Billings Central 36
Box Elder 66, Geraldine/Highwood 38
Bridger 59, Park City 41
Choteau 64, Fairfield 61, OT
Colstrip 79, Baker 29
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Big Sandy 36
Ennis 62, Lima 37
Gardiner 90, Lone Peak 50
Glendive 57, Miles City 53
Great Falls Central 69, Power 65, OT
Great Falls Russell 72, Havre 39
Hardin 59, Laurel 48
Jordan 71, Ekalaka 43
Livingston 55, Townsend 43
Lodge Grass 82, Forsyth 42
Manhattan 50, Deer Lodge 27
Manhattan Christian 82, West Yellowstone 40
Melstone 63, Wibaux 38
North Star 48, Fort Benton 47
Phillipsburg 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 38
Polson 62, Ronan 49
Poplar 90, Frazer 60
Reed Point-Rapelje 63, Harlowton 35
Roberts 53, Shields Valley 45
Rocky Boy 86, Conrad 54
Roundup 60, Huntley Project 51
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 77, Nashua-Opheim 34
Scobey 66, Mon-Dak 38
Shelby 60, Browning 54
Shepherd 68, Joliet 56
Sidney 71, Wolf Point 53
Stillwater Christian 44, Eureka 38
Sunburst 65, Valier 50
Terry 73, Custer-Hysham 52
Three Forks 58, Jefferson (Boulder) 46
Turner 57, Dodson 52
Twin Bridges 63, Drummond 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belgrade 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 42
Belt 35, Roy-Winifred 22
Big Timber 55, Whitehall 32
Billings Senior 47, Bozeman 37
Box Elder 68, Geraldine/Highwood 32
Bridger 40, Park City 32
Clark Fork 58, Seeley-Swan 32
Colstrip 52, Baker 44
Deer Lodge 77, Manhattan 38
Ekalaka 64, Jordan 42
Ennis 58, Lima 15
Eureka 62, Stillwater Christian 26
Fairfield 37, Choteau 31
Forsyth 63, Lodge Grass 52
Fort Benton 55, North Star 34
Great Falls Central 57, Power 36
Hardin 53, Laurel 46
Harlem 68, Cut Bank 60
Harlowton 44, Reed Point-Rapelje 42
Huntley Project 50, Roundup 47
Joliet 49, Shepherd 38
Lone Peak 53, Gardiner 43
Lustre Christian 41, Bainville 36
Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 26
Miles City 38, Glendive 34
Noxon 34, St. Regis 29
Plentywood 39, Froid/Medicine Lake 38, OT
Poplar 82, Frazer 48
Ronan 70, Polson 52
Savage 58, Culbertson 38
Simms 65, Augusta 24
Three Forks 54, Jefferson (Boulder) 32
Townsend 65, Livingston 49
Turner 58, Dodson 35
Twin Bridges 65, Drummond 25
Valier 59, Sunburst 14
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Centerville 3
Wolf Point 32, Sidney 26
