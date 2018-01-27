Eastern Montana High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Eastern Montana High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:

Augusta 68, Simms 48
  
Bainville 57, Lustre Christian 55
  
Belgrade 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
  
Belt 53, Roy-Winifred 52
  
Big Timber 57, Whitehall 48
  
Billings Skyview 48, Billings Central 36
  
Box Elder 66, Geraldine/Highwood 38
  
Bridger 59, Park City 41
  
Choteau 64, Fairfield 61, OT
  
Colstrip 79, Baker 29
  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Big Sandy 36
  
Ennis 62, Lima 37
  
Gardiner 90, Lone Peak 50
  
Glendive 57, Miles City 53
  
Great Falls Central 69, Power 65, OT
  
Great Falls Russell 72, Havre 39
  
Hardin 59, Laurel 48
  
Jordan 71, Ekalaka 43
  
Livingston 55, Townsend 43
  
Lodge Grass 82, Forsyth 42
  
Manhattan 50, Deer Lodge 27
  
Manhattan Christian 82, West Yellowstone 40
  
Melstone 63, Wibaux 38
  
North Star 48, Fort Benton 47
  
Phillipsburg 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 38
  
Polson 62, Ronan 49
  
Poplar 90, Frazer 60
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 63, Harlowton 35
  
Roberts 53, Shields Valley 45
  
Rocky Boy 86, Conrad 54
  
Roundup 60, Huntley Project 51
  
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 77, Nashua-Opheim 34
  
Scobey 66, Mon-Dak 38
  
Shelby 60, Browning 54
  
Shepherd 68, Joliet 56
  
Sidney 71, Wolf Point 53
  
Stillwater Christian 44, Eureka 38
  
Sunburst 65, Valier 50
  
Terry 73, Custer-Hysham 52
  
Three Forks 58, Jefferson (Boulder) 46
  
Turner 57, Dodson 52
  
Twin Bridges 63, Drummond 43
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Belgrade 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 42
  
Belt 35, Roy-Winifred 22
  
Big Timber 55, Whitehall 32
  
Billings Senior 47, Bozeman 37
  
Box Elder 68, Geraldine/Highwood 32
  
Bridger 40, Park City 32
  
Clark Fork 58, Seeley-Swan 32
  
Colstrip 52, Baker 44
  
Deer Lodge 77, Manhattan 38
  
Ekalaka 64, Jordan 42
  
Ennis 58, Lima 15
  
Eureka 62, Stillwater Christian 26
  
Fairfield 37, Choteau 31
  
Forsyth 63, Lodge Grass 52
  
Fort Benton 55, North Star 34
  
Great Falls Central 57, Power 36
  
Hardin 53, Laurel 46
  
Harlem 68, Cut Bank 60
  
Harlowton 44, Reed Point-Rapelje 42
  
Huntley Project 50, Roundup 47
  
Joliet 49, Shepherd 38
  
Lone Peak 53, Gardiner 43
  
Lustre Christian 41, Bainville 36
  
Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 26
  
Miles City 38, Glendive 34
  
Noxon 34, St. Regis 29
  
Plentywood 39, Froid/Medicine Lake 38, OT
  
Poplar 82, Frazer 48
  
Ronan 70, Polson 52
  
Savage 58, Culbertson 38
  
Simms 65, Augusta 24
  
Three Forks 54, Jefferson (Boulder) 32
  
Townsend 65, Livingston 49
  
Turner 58, Dodson 35
  
Twin Bridges 65, Drummond 25
  
Valier 59, Sunburst 14
  
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Centerville 3
  
Wolf Point 32, Sidney 26
 