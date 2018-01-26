Your health: Leaving work stress at work

Most people who have been in the workforce know what it feels like to be stressed out by their job.
Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died.
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
