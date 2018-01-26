Your money: Delta, American Airlines make deal to handle stranded passengers

Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college.
Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.
It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.
The NAIA women's basketball tournament is right around the corner. And while players and families from around the country will visit Billings for only a few days, what they leave Billings with, could last a lifetime.
Glacier National Park's 'Bark Ranger' Gracie, is a fan favorite. The pup has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.
Most of her followers may view her as cute, fluffy border collie. But animals like goats, sheep and deer see Gracie as a predator, which helps her do her job.
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..
A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.
A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy.
The National Park Service says it found some of the 52 bison that escaped from holding pens in Yellowstone National Park after someone cut the fence.
A professional boxer is training people in Cody to get in great shape. But, he’s also looking for the next young “Roberto Duran”. Step into the Cody Recreation Center boxing room Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, and you will see a lot of sweat. Even before they hit the heavy bag, they stretch for half an hour. Then, they do drills, jump rope, shadow box, jump rope again, hit the hand gloves and at the end of the class, they hit the pad for two minutes s...
Cody’s City Council Tuesday night voted to continue its culling program, and kill another 50 deer inside the city limits. That according to Big Horn Radio Network News Director Wendy Corr. Corr said police will bait, and shoot the deer by February 15th. The city obtained permits from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to continue the culling program into its second year. The meat must be donated to people who apply for it, and agree to process their own meat. But, Corr s...
An elementary principal got the surprise of his life, just as he thought everything was going wrong. It happened at Livingston Elementary school in Cody. As Livingston Elementary Principal Mike Wood was called to the Superintendent’s office, the students and teachers filled the bleachers in the gym. They were excited about the surprise they were planning for Mr. Wood.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
