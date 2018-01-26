Your money: Delta, American Airlines make deal to handle stranded passengers

American Airlines and Delta are now putting stranded passengers on each other's planes. The plan aims to accommodate customers whose flights are canceled for things like weather and computer outages. No word yet on how much the new deal will cost customers.The two airlines previously had a similar agreement that ended in 2015.

Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.

Have you ever thought about what to do with all of those empty glass bottles you have? You shouldn't throw them in the trash but what should you do with them? What you can do is make something out of those bottles and use them for good. You can use glass bottles to make art or even create a solution to a problem. Business group, enactus, at Rocky Mountain College is challenging the community to bring out their creative, problem-solving side. Their hope is that the community w...