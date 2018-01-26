Award winning rapper Supaman hosts concert at Rocky Mountain col - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Award winning rapper Supaman hosts concert at Rocky Mountain college

Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college.

In partnership with the Native American Student Alliance group at Rocky Mountain College, the students goal is to raise Native American awareness in the school and throughout the community. 

After being a part of a video music award winning song, Supaman is taking his message of diversity and acceptance back home to Montana. 

He says there is no better way to spread a message with positive vibes than through music. 

Supaman says he hopes to bridge the gap and cross the cultural barriers that exist in Montana.

"In Montana you're going to come into contact with Native Americans," said Supaman. "They're going to be students, or out in the public. You know, we live here as well. This is our homelands. And so that's what we're doing, we're celebrating the diversity that's in this state as well."

