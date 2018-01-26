Billings church receives anti LGBTQ posters - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings church receives anti LGBTQ posters

Posted: Updated:

Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.

In the corner window of the church is a flag.

The flag, according to pastor Sarah Beck symbolizes hope, acceptance and love. 

However, to others....the flag represents something else.

"It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Beck.

These fliers posted on the sanctuary doors send a loud and clear message. 

Volunteers discovered the fliers around five o'clock last night after setting up an event.

"Well night last night, it was kind of going between just being kind of angry, being sad and being concerned about the people who are here, about the people who consider this their church home you know," adds Pastor Beck. 

Doors to the church remain open during the day so the person who posted the fliers remains unknown.

One thing Pastor Beck does know, the church isn't going to let this incident intimidate them. 

The flag still stands proudly in their window.

"I remember somebody came to deliver a package to the office with tears in their eyes and said thank you for having that in your window because it's important you know and you know that's why we did it for," said Pastor Beck.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Award winning rapper Supaman hosts concert at Rocky Mountain college

    Award winning rapper Supaman hosts concert at Rocky Mountain college

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-27 02:10:32 GMT

    Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college. 

    Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college. 

  • Billings church receives anti LGBTQ posters

    Billings church receives anti LGBTQ posters

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-27 02:00:36 GMT

    Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.

    Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.

  • Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

    Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-01-27 01:50:39 GMT

    It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.  

    It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.  

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito

    Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:04 PM EST2018-01-26 20:04:03 GMT
    Police: Angry fast-food worker gives new meaning to burrito to go, slinging a hot one at Taco Bell supervisor and splattering her with melted cheese.
    Police: Angry fast-food worker gives new meaning to burrito to go, slinging a hot one at Taco Bell supervisor and splattering her with melted cheese.

  • Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

    Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-01-26 21:22:08 GMT

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

  • Swastikas, 666 found spray painted across Billings

    Swastikas, 666 found spray painted across Billings

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-01-26 00:35:46 GMT

    Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...

    Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...

  • 76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

    76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:07 PM EST2018-01-26 20:07:24 GMT

    A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..

    A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..

  • Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-01-26 21:48:31 GMT

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

  • Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-01-26 22:50:36 GMT

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

  • MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-01-26 17:01:14 GMT

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

  • Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-26 05:40:23 GMT

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.