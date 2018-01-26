Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college.
Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.
It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
