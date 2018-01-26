Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.

The man charged with that crime, Terrence Tyrell Edwards will finally appear for trial in federal court Monday, January 29th.

This isn't the first time Terrence Edwards has been charged with sex crimes in Montana.

In fact, he allegedly forced one of the victims in this case to drive him to a court hearing related to his previous sex crimes in Missoula.

The affidavit filed in this case paints a picture going all the way back to September 10th.

That's the day the documents indicate victim one from Polson agreed to meet with Edwards after meeting him through the social media site Meetme.com."

The documents then explain how the victim thought she was meeting Edwards for a relationship.

Documents later outline how the woman was then coaxed into posing for explicit photos.

Those photos were then used to solicit sex through backpage.com and eroticmugshots.com.

Five days after meeting Edwards, victim one reportedly told police she was taken to Salt Lake city where she was forced to meet with men for sex.

She then explains she was forced to drive Edwards to that court hearing related to his previous sex crimes in Missoula.

Following that hearing, the victim told police Edwards brought her to billings where she checked in to the Rodeway Inn.

While her story is difficult, the affidavit also detailed the alleged physical abuse she suffered, if she dared to make eye contact with another man.

Most of the affidavit details her story, but it also goes into detail about three minors ages 15, 16, and 17 who were also rescued from the Rodeway Inn.

Edwards pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Edwards trial was delayed after he argued messages in his Gmail account could exonerate him and he and his attorney needed more time as he could not remember his password to access that account

Once the trial begins, it's expected to last eight days.

If convicted, Edwards faces 30 years to life in prison.

KULR-8 will have all the details as the week goes on.

