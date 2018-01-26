Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

Posted: Updated:

It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings. 

The man charged with that crime, Terrence Tyrell Edwards will finally appear for trial in federal court Monday, January 29th. 

This isn't the first time Terrence Edwards has been charged with sex crimes in Montana. 

In fact, he allegedly forced one of the victims in this case to drive him to a court hearing related to his previous sex crimes in Missoula.

The affidavit filed in this case paints a picture going all the way back to September 10th. 

That's the day the documents indicate victim one from Polson agreed to meet with Edwards after meeting him through the social media site Meetme.com."

The documents then explain how the victim thought she was meeting Edwards for a relationship.

Documents later outline how the woman was then coaxed into posing for explicit photos. 

Those photos were then used to solicit sex through backpage.com and eroticmugshots.com.

Five days after meeting Edwards, victim one reportedly told police she was taken to Salt Lake city where she was forced to meet with men for sex.

She then explains she was forced to drive Edwards to that court hearing related to his previous sex crimes in Missoula.

Following that hearing, the victim told police Edwards brought her to billings where she checked in to the Rodeway Inn.

While her story is difficult, the affidavit also detailed the alleged physical abuse she suffered, if she dared to make eye contact with another man.

Most of the affidavit details her story, but it also goes into detail about three minors ages 15, 16, and 17 who were also rescued from the Rodeway Inn.

Edwards pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Edwards trial was delayed after he argued messages in his Gmail account could exonerate him and he and his attorney needed more time as he could not remember his password to access that account

Once the trial begins, it's expected to last eight days. 

If convicted, Edwards faces 30 years to life in prison.

KULR-8 will have all the details as the week goes on. 
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Award winning rapper Supaman hosts concert at Rocky Mountain college

    Award winning rapper Supaman hosts concert at Rocky Mountain college

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-27 02:10:32 GMT

    Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college. 

    Crow Agency rapper Christian "Supaman" Takes the Gun, is hosting a free concert at Rocky Mountain college. 

  • Billings church receives anti LGBTQ posters

    Billings church receives anti LGBTQ posters

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-27 02:00:36 GMT

    Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.

    Traditionally a church is where a community comes together to pray and rejoice, but fellowship doesn't come without its challenges and that's true for Grace United Methodist church.

  • Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

    Terrence Tyrell Edwards trial set to begin

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-01-27 01:50:39 GMT

    It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.  

    It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.  

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito

    Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:04 PM EST2018-01-26 20:04:03 GMT
    Police: Angry fast-food worker gives new meaning to burrito to go, slinging a hot one at Taco Bell supervisor and splattering her with melted cheese.
    Police: Angry fast-food worker gives new meaning to burrito to go, slinging a hot one at Taco Bell supervisor and splattering her with melted cheese.

  • Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

    Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-01-26 21:22:08 GMT

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

  • Swastikas, 666 found spray painted across Billings

    Swastikas, 666 found spray painted across Billings

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-01-26 00:35:46 GMT

    Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...

    Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...

  • 76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

    76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:07 PM EST2018-01-26 20:07:24 GMT

    A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..

    A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..

  • Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-01-26 21:48:31 GMT

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

  • Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-01-26 22:50:36 GMT

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

  • MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-01-26 17:01:14 GMT

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

  • Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-26 05:40:23 GMT

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.