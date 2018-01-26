Rocky Mountain group wants community's help to recycle glass - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rocky Mountain group wants community's help to recycle glass

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Have you ever thought about what to do with all of those empty glass bottles you have?

You shouldn't throw them in the trash but what should you do with them?

What you can do is make something out of those bottles and use them for good.

You can use glass bottles to make art or even create a solution to a problem.

Business group, enactus, at Rocky Mountain College is challenging the community to bring out their creative, problem-solving side.

Their hope is that the community will help solve a problem: What to do with our glass bottles once we're done using them?

They say the glass can be repurposed into art pieces or even as gravel for roads and parking lots.

Enactus will be demonstrating glass art and invite the community to participate in a glass mosaic.

Project leader, Gabriel Aponte, said: "We want to highlight the results of the art competition to show that the Billings community cares about the environment and that they care about keeping glass away from the landfills."

They want you to help with solving Billing's glass problem.

If you're not sure what to do you can head over to SCRaP on Friday, February 2nd from 5-9 pm at 1702 1st Ave. N in Billings.

You can submit your glass art or functional solution at www.shopbrokenglass.com/BBB until 11:59 on February 28th.

