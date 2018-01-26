National School Choice Week starts Monday

More than 100 people gathered in downtown Billings Friday to kick off the start of National School Choice Week.

The purpose of the week is to make sure all parents know that they have a choice for their child's education.

ACE Scholarships was at the rally and wants to allow children in low income families the access to better education.

They support the students by giving out scholarships for public, private, and charter schools.

Jake Penwell with ACE Scholarships announced at the rally that last year they had a 100 percent graduation rate with their senior scholarship recipients.

Many parents at the rally wanted others to know there are more education options and scholarships that can help.

Chandelbray Hopfensperger homeschools her children and said, "Parents are the ones that have that interest and you know in the safe and viable environment that the parents are the ones that know best for their children."

Getting into the ACE Scholarship program isn't easy.

There's a strict intake policy and application to get in but the administrator of the facility said once someone is in they're family.