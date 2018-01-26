Honorary coach, lifelong friendship - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Honorary coach, lifelong friendship

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The NAIA women's basketball tournament is right around the corner.

And while players and families from around the country will visit Billings for only a few days, what they leave Billings with, could last a lifetime.

Once again, Honorary Coaching" positions are open. This is when a billings Business or family sponsors a team through an ambassador program.

Last year, one business sponsored the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders from Kentucky.

Jeff Walters was on the Billings Chamber of Commerce board for several years.

He said because of this, and because he wanted to support the event, he decided to sponsor a team.

Jeff said he had no idea going into the sponsorship how much it would change his life.

A few months ago, Jeff's 13-year-old granddaughter, Paycee, was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Paycee plays basketball and spent the week hanging out with the Lindsey Wilson basketball players.

Over the past few months, Jeff said the support from friends, family, the Billings community, and even strangers from across the country has gotten Paycee through this rough time.

But he said it's the support from the ladies at Lindsey Wilson that has been most impactful.

"That's really the consistent message that she gets from them," Walters said. "And she hears it because these are people who are important in her life. And that message is, keep fighting. Stay positive. You can do this. Get past this challenge and you have your whole life ahead of you. And she identified with that."

For more information on how to become an honorary coach, click here. 

