Honorary coach, lifelong friendship

The NAIA women's basketball tournament is right around the corner. And while players and families from around the country will visit Billings for only a few days, what they leave Billings with, could last a lifetime.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..
A seat on the Billings city council is now open after councilman Ryan Sullivan resigned to take a job in another state.
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
Glacier National Park's 'Bark Ranger' Gracie, is a fan favorite. The pup has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.
Most of her followers may view her as cute, fluffy border collie. But animals like goats, sheep and deer see Gracie as a predator, which helps her do her job.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement that could conclude the cleanup of mining waste in Butte and remove the area from the Superfund list.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
