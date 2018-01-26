76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

Press Release from Wyoming Highway Patrol

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports on their Facebook page that a 76-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday following a high-speed chase.

The driver is identified as Mary Sedlacek of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to the post; a WHP Trooper observed Sedlacek traveling at 96 miles an hour in an 80 mile an hour zone on Interstate 25.

When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop Sedlacek began to elude the Trooper.

The vehicle continued north on Interstate 25 until the vehicle approached the Interstate 25 and Interstate 90 junction. The driver proceeded eastbound on I-90 at speeds well over 100 mph. 

At milepost 106 on I-90, WHP Troopers and Campbell County Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices and the vehicle slowly came to a stop. Sedlacek was taken into custody without incident. 

Sedlacek has been charged with reckless driving and eluding a police officer and booked into the Johnson County Detention Facility.

