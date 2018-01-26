City Council searches for new Ward 4 seat

A seat on the Billings City Council is now open after councilman Ryan Sullivan resigned to take a job in another state.



Ten applicants have applied to fill in Ward 4's seat. Now the question is: who is the most eligible? KULR-8's Briana Monte spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out what he looks for in a candidate.



Mayor Cole said the response to the newly vacant seat on the council has been very encouraging. He said he has ten great candidates who bring a lot of experience from both the private and public sector. He also said each candidate is a real achiever in his or her own field.



"I'm looking for people who can bring energy, experience, real wisdom and a gracious spirit to the city council," Mayor Cole said.



The mayor said he'll be consulting closely with the city council while deciding who will take the vacant spot in Ward 4. He said the decision on who will fill the seat, will be made at the council's business meeting, February 12th.