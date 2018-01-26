Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

A seat on the Billings city council is now open after councilman Ryan Sullivan resigned to take a job in another state.
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday.
The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains.
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.
A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
Southeast Montana will soon be featured on the Travel Channel's popular show "Mysteries at the Museum."
There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.
