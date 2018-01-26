Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years.



KULR-8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.



The mayor of Billings said he supports a local sales tax because there is a need for building local infrastructure and trail construction is at a stand still. He said the local sales tax would help the city grow.



Mayor Cole said there should be taxes on alcohol, prepared meals, hotel rooms, and luxury goods and believes local voters should decide whether they want to enact such a tax. He said local sales tax could help property taxes by rebating a percentage of the taxes.



Mayor Cole also said we need to start talking about the local sales tax now to see whether the idea is still desirable among city council members.