Shepherd High School reviewing procedure to better vet teachers

A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly.

Several months prior to being hired in Shepherd the Daily Herald in Everette, Washington published a timeline of accusations made against Mattingly over a number of years.

None of the complaints filed against him resulted in criminal charges.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction issued Mattingly his license on July 13, 2016. This was just two and a half months after the Herald article was published.

I reached out to the Montana Office of Public Instruction to learn more about how potential teachers are hired.

Their current process in vetting teachers includes criminal background checks and teachers are searched through a national database that tracks actions taken against an educator's certificate or license.

Since no formal charges were ever filed against Mattingly, his record showed nothing.

Now that OPI is aware of the allegations in Washington they have begun their own investigation to determine whether or not Mattingly's license will be revoked.

Shepherd Superintendent Scott Carter is asking his own school system to review hiring procedures.