Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

Custer County Sheriff Tony Harbaugh confirmed Monday the victim from Thursday's shooting is 21-year-old Shania Raymond of Miles City.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting at a residence in the Moon Creek area Thursday.

Sheriff Harbaugh said a 21-year-old male identified as Travis Doss is being held in the Custer County Jail on probable cause involving the death.

Sheriff Harbaugh said that when deputies arrived Thursday they found Doss with a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified female had been shot multiple times.

Doss was transported to Holy Rosary Hospital for treatment before being booked into the County Jail.

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday.

Sheriff Tony Harbaugh says that dispatch was made aware of the shooting around 10:30 AM in the Moon Creek area Southwest of Miles City.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that they are early in the investigation, but that there is no threat to public safety.

The Sheriff's office is withholding additional information as to the individuals involved until family can be notified.

Sheriff Harbaugh couldn't recall the last time his office has worked a fatal shooting saying only it had been quite some time.

KULR-8 will continue to work to gather additional information on this case.