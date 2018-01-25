Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Custer County, Mont. -

Custer County Sheriff Tony Harbaugh confirmed Monday the victim from Thursday's shooting is 21-year-old Shania Raymond of Miles City.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting at a residence in the Moon Creek area Thursday.

Sheriff Harbaugh said a 21-year-old male identified as Travis Doss is being held in the Custer County Jail on probable cause involving the death.

Sheriff Harbaugh said that when deputies arrived Thursday they found Doss with a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified female had been shot multiple times.

Doss was transported to Holy Rosary Hospital for treatment before being booked into the County Jail.

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday.

Sheriff Tony Harbaugh says that dispatch was made aware of the shooting around 10:30 AM in the Moon Creek area Southwest of Miles City.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that they are early in the investigation, but that there is no threat to public safety.

The Sheriff's office is withholding additional information as to the individuals involved until family can be notified.

Sheriff Harbaugh couldn't recall the last time his office has worked a fatal shooting saying only it had been quite some time.

KULR-8 will continue to work to gather additional information on this case. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Case of shackled kids revives home-school regulation debate

    Monday, January 29 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-01-29 21:07:07 GMT
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for...
    Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

  • Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:42 PM EST2018-01-29 20:42:11 GMT

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    •   

  • Most Popular