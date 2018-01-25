Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

By KULR-8 News Staff
Custer County, Mont. -

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left a female dead at a residence in the Moon Creek area Thursday.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that a 21-year-old male identified as Travis Doss is being held in the Custer County Jail on probable cause involving the death.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that when deputies arrived Thursday they found Doss with a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified female had been shot multiple times.

Doss was transported to Holy Rosary Hospital for treatment before being booked into the County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to try and contact the females relatives before releasing her name. 

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday.

Sheriff Tony Harbaugh says that dispatch was made aware of the shooting around 10:30 AM in the Moon Creek area Southwest of Miles City.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that they are early in the investigation, but that there is no threat to public safety.

The Sheriff's office is withholding additional information as to the individuals involved until family can be notified.

Sheriff Harbaugh couldn't recall the last time his office has worked a fatal shooting saying only it had been quite some time.

KULR-8 will continue to work to gather additional information on this case. 

