Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left a female dead at a residence in the Moon Creek area Thursday.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that a 21-year-old male identified as Travis Doss is being held in the Custer County Jail on probable cause involving the death.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that when deputies arrived Thursday they found Doss with a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified female had been shot multiple times.

Doss was transported to Holy Rosary Hospital for treatment before being booked into the County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to try and contact the females relatives before releasing her name.

Sheriff Harbaugh couldn't recall the last time his office has worked a fatal shooting saying only it had been quite some time.

