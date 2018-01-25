Man jailed following fatal shooting in Custer County

The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after leading Wyoming State Troopers on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour..
A seat on the Billings city council is now open after councilman Ryan Sullivan resigned to take a job in another state.
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
Police are looking for any information you may have on some criminal mischief that took place between 9 pm Tuesday night and 8:30 am Wednesday morning. Graffiti was found sprayed across several locations in Billings including some schools. Neighbors on Burlington Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find offensive graffiti sprayed across the sides of their cars including swastikas and the number 666. It wasn't just Burlington Ave. that was hit, offensive graffiti was also found sp...
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
City officials have decided to delay going to the voters for the new Law and Justice Center.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
The legendary country band Sawyer Brown headlines Springfest in Helena this year. The annual celebration includes carnival rides and live music at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds; past headliners have included Lonestar and Diamond Rio.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
