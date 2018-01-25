Fatal shooting under investigation in Custer County - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Fatal shooting under investigation in Custer County

By KULR-8 News Staff
Custer County, Mont. -

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday.

Sheriff Tony Harbaugh says that dispatch was made aware of the shooting around 10:30 AM in the Moon Creek area Southwest of Miles City.

Sheriff Harbaugh says that they are early in the investigation, but that there is no threat to public safety.

The Sheriff's office is withholding additional information as to the individuals involved until family can be notified.

Sheriff Harbaugh couldn't recall the last time his office has worked a fatal shooting saying only it had been quite some time.

KULR-8 will continue to work to gather additional information on this case. 

