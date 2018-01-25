Guide cited after clients drive on Yellowstone boardwalk - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Guide cited after clients drive on Yellowstone boardwalk

By Associated Press
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.
  
National Park Service officials cited the guide for operating without a valid driver's license and not possessing proper credentials for guiding in Yellowstone. The Park Service did not identify the guide.
  
The incident occurred last Saturday during the partial federal government shutdown. A park dispatcher saw the transgression on a webcam and contacted a park ranger.
  
Yellowstone spokeswoman Vicki Regula says only the guide was cited and there was no damage to the boardwalk.
  
Also last weekend, Regula says a group of private snowmobilers without permits were turned back by rangers. Those who later obtained a guide and permits were allowed into the park.

