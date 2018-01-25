Beloved outdoor filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Beloved outdoor filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

By Associated Press

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died. He was 93.
  
His family says in a statement that Miller died Wednesday evening at his home on Orcas Island.
  
A World War II veteran, ski racer, surfer and sailor, Miller produced more than 500 films on a variety of outdoor activities. However it was his ski films for which he was most known. His annual movies served as informal kickoffs for the ski season for more than 60 years.
  
He is survived by his wife Laurie, sons Scott and Kurt, daughter Chris and a stepson, Colin Kaufman.

