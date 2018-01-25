Beloved outdoor filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died.
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.
A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...
There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
Southeast Montana will soon be featured on the Travel Channel's popular show "Mysteries at the Museum."
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.
